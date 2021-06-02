Husband Finds 'Wife' Marrying Another Man on Social Media, Video Opens up Marriage Scam in China

Watching your wedding video can bring up a lot of happy memories but imagine watching a stranger’s special day online, who is marrying your spouse! The same happened with an unlucky man in China who was left in disbelief after watching his wife marrying someone else in a video on Chinese social media. However, this small episode uncovered a giant marriage scam that has ruined the lives of at least nineteen men, according to South China Morning Post.

The incident is from Bayannur, Inner Mongolia. The 35-year-old man X (name not disclosed) had turned to a matchmaker nicknamed Li to find him a wife after rising pressure from the family. Li then introduced X to a woman from Gansu who asked for 148,000 yuan (Rs 16.9 lakh) in the form of dowry. The man agreed and the couple tied the knot in January but never registered it officially as the woman cited issues with her household registration.

The woman would often go away, citing problems at home. During one of these absent periods, the man came across a wedding video on social media featuring his wife. He took matters in his own hand and traced the location of the wedding in search of truth.

Once it was confirmed that it was his wife, he filed a police complaint. That complaint led to the uncovering of a marriage racket where a total of nineteen were defrauded this way. A total of 2 million yuan (Rs 2.28 crore) was collected by the scammers in the form of dowry and other requests.

Two women, the matchmaker Li, and their accomplices who acted as the wife’s relatives have been arrested, according to Mongolian authorities. SCMP reported that most of these men are from rural areas who couldn’t find wives, due to gender ratio disparity in these areas, and face social pressure to settle down. Evidently, not being able to find a wife is very common which acted beneficially for these scammers.

