Husband Kicked Out of the Delivery Room for Calling His Wife a 'Hormonal Mess'

The time when a woman is giving birth can be extremely sensitive for her, not just physically but emotionally as well. It is very important to offer as much support as possible at that point. In a strange incident, which has not gone viral on the internet, a 32-years-old woman kicked her husband out of the delivery room after he called her a “hormonal mess” during labour. Taking to her Reddit, the woman revealed how her husband was “really supportive” initially when she was facing painful contractions. The woman narrated the entire incident telling how the midwife was asking the couple questions about the baby in between contractions just to help ease her mind.

The midwife then asked if she is excited about having the baby. The woman wrote, “I said that yes because it’s been hard for me. My husband snorted and said ‘for me too, she was so difficult.'” After his remark, the midwife tried to change the conversation but it was of no use. The 32-year-old asked her partner what he really meant with his statement. “He said that he is happy it’s over and he will get his wife back and ‘the hormonal mess is over,’” the woman wrote.

“I was so hurt and told him to please just leave the room. He said he’s not going anywhere, because his child is being born here. I yelled at him to get the f out and he was pissed off, called me an AH for making him miss his kid’s birth and stormed off. He hasn’t been back to see our daughter, he is supposed to come later today,” she wrote.

Since uploaded, the post has drawn thousands of responses.

While many praised her for kicking off her husband, others felt that she could have let it go. “My husband is normally a joker and I was actually counting on some of his silly jokes during delivery to help ease my stress. Turns out my husband was so nervous he hardly said a word. If seeing the delivery is important to someone they will behave. This man that op talks about is a true AH,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “It wasn’t once in a lifetime for me, I did it twice, and I was VERY KIND AND SUPPORTIVE as my wife performed a miracle under great duress. Guess that’s why I was invited back for the second kid.”

