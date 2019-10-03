Husband Shows up for 'Maternity Photoshoot' After Pregnant Wife Advised Bed Rest

Being pregnant is surely a tough job so wives require and in fact, deserve their husband’s full love and support.

So, to fit into this category of a supportive husband, a man from Kentucky went all out to ensure his pregnant wife had a hearty laugh.

The would-be-mother, who was under complete bed rest for six weeks before the due date, was upset she couldn’t do her scheduled maternity shoot to celebrate her pregnancy. So, the husband surprised his wife by posing himself, mimicking various poses and the results are heartwarming.

Jared went to the shoot instead of his wife and surprised her with the hilarious photos— slaying on camera with his exposed belly!

The wife’s sister and would-be aunt was the photographer of the shoot. Jared posed in front of a waterfall at Elkhorn creek to surprise his wife, and he succeeded greatly as the images went viral.

“Well, we had originally made a joke about it a long time ago saying how funny it would be for Jared to do them instead of Kelsey. That was when we had first found out she was pregnant and had forgotten about it very quickly,” photographer Kiana told Indianexpress.com.

Upon learning that Kelsey was being put on bed rest in the hospital and had no choice but to skip her session, Jared approached Kiana, the photographer and insisted upon doing the maternity photoshoot instead.

The photographer further added how Kelsey was clueless about the secret photoshoot and was only later surprised with the edited photos.

“She cried tears of joy! It was so hysterical! We did our job and brightened her mood completely!” she recalled.

Talking about the different poses, the photographer said her brother-in-law has always been funny and showed off his flair during the shoot too.

People on the Internet loved the photoshoot and showered love and heaps of praise on the man, dubbing him the “husband of the year”.

