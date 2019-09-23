Husband Uses Flash Cards to Motivate Wife During Labour, Stirs Online Debate
29-year-old Kendall Caver from Atlanta decided to make a scrapbook filled with memories of the couple to comfort his wife who was going through two-day-long labour.
RomeItaly.ComingSoon | Kendall Caver / Facebook.
A video of a man supporting his wife during labour has left netizens divided in their opinions. This is because the man was using flashcards to motivate his wife during labour.
29-year-old Kendall Caver from Atlanta decided to make a scrapbook filled with memories of the couple to comfort his wife who was going through two-day-long labour. However, the 4-minute viral clip has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some feeling that the video was more about Caver than his wife.
You can watch the video here, shared by Caver himself on his Facebook page.
He captioned the video as “Encouraging my wife through two days of labour. Last night my Warrior Wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!” The video features Caver holding a book with the word “breathe” written on it as his wife Jasmine lies on the bed before him.
As adorable as the video may seem, it has left the social media users divided. Where some are flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple and calling Caver the “best husband”, others were not very pleased.
“Why can’t he just hold her hand and say those things when she is right there? why waste paper?? Just a show off for media I guess,” wrote a user while criticising the viral clip.
