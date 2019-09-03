Hyderabad Boy Suffers a Stroke After Playing PUBG for Hours at a Stretch

A nineteen year old in Hyderabad suffered a brain stroke after playing PUBG for hours at a stretch. The dangers of playing PlayersUnderground Battlegrounds are well known; countless incidents have been reported where individuals have died from playing PUBG too much.

According to doctors at the hospital in Hyderabad, playing such stressful games can lead to blood clots in the brain, which is a condition known as thrombosis. This cuts off blood supply to the rest of the body, resulting in a stroke. After having played the game at a stretch for a few hours, the young boy felt his right leg and hand going numb.

Also, since the boy was entirely focused on getting a chicken dinner, he would often skip meals as well. The boy's mother also reportedly said that he would start playing PUBG at around 9 pm in the evening, and continue playing till early morning, around 3 -4 am. He would stop when he had to go out for his part time job as a newspaper delivery boy.

This eventually led to a few clots being developed in his brain. Thankfully, the stroke wasn't fatal. The boy was treated at the hospital and was later discharged as well.

