1-min read

Hyderabad Company Rolls Out Edible Cups, Desi Twitter Compares it to Ice-Cream Cone

A company based in Hyderabad has rolled out edible cups which can be eaten after consuming the hot or cold beverages in them.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad Company Rolls Out Edible Cups, Desi Twitter Compares it to Ice-Cream Cone
A company based in Hyderabad has rolled out edible cups which can be eaten after consuming the hot or cold beverages in them.

A company based in Hyderabad has rolled out edible cups which can be eaten after consuming the hot or cold beverages in them. In an attempt to minimise waste generated, the company has come up with an innovative product which ensures that you don't need to dispose of your cups after consumption.

The cup, which has been termed, "Eat Cup", can hold both hot and cold drinks, according to the company. The cups have been made from natural grains, which eliminate the need to use paper or plastic cups.

The executive director of the company told ANI that the "Eat Cup" provides a viable alternative to plastic and paper cups and go a long way in reducing a negative impact on ecological balance.

This is how people reacted to it:

