Hyderabad Company Rolls Out Edible Cups, Desi Twitter Compares it to Ice-Cream Cone

A company based in Hyderabad has rolled out edible cups which can be eaten after consuming the hot or cold beverages in them. In an attempt to minimise waste generated, the company has come up with an innovative product which ensures that you don't need to dispose of your cups after consumption.

The cup, which has been termed, "Eat Cup", can hold both hot and cold drinks, according to the company. The cups have been made from natural grains, which eliminate the need to use paper or plastic cups.

The executive director of the company told ANI that the "Eat Cup" provides a viable alternative to plastic and paper cups and go a long way in reducing a negative impact on ecological balance.

Hyderabad: Edible cups launched for serving hot and cold beveragesRead @ANI story | https://t.co/R761RWcTbF pic.twitter.com/Va3bPNxP0R — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 18, 2019

This is how people reacted to it:

Brilliant idea ! — Shalini Seth (@ShaliniSeth18) October 18, 2019

What if the glasses melt before I could finish my coffee #anxiety — sushant (@myoutl00k) October 18, 2019

First drink then eat? — Ｈｅｃｋａｎａｔｏｒ (@heckanator) October 18, 2019

How is it different than an ice-cream cone? — Vatsal Beria (@vatsal_beria) October 18, 2019

Ab biscuit ki jarurat nahin cup kafi hai — Dr. BA_Vasir (@changa_si) October 18, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.