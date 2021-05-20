Act of Kindness: Hyderabad Cop Offers His Lunchbox to Destitute Kids on Road, Video Goes Viral

A video of a kind gesture by a traffic police constable towards homeless children has been doing the rounds of social media. In the clip, the traffic constable, Sirupangi Mahesh Kumar, can be seen giving two paper plates to two homeless children. He can then be seen taking out his packed lunchbox from his jute bag and serving them a hearty meal of rice, curry and chicken fry. The incident took place on the night of May 17 in Hyderabad. When Mahesh was passing by the Somajiguda area while patrolling the streets, he saw two little children looking through dustbins for food.

Mahesh then walked up to their father, who was also with them, and asked him why he was out with the kids during the lockdown. Their father then told him that the three have been searching for food for a while and even tried to beg in the areas of Ameerpet and Greenlands but remained unsuccessful. Since the children were too hungry, they were trying to scrape food from the dustbins on the roads. Looking at their plight and hunger, Mahesh decided to offer his food to them.

#ActOfKindnessPanjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn— Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

Mahesh’s colleague and fellow traffic constable recorded a video of his on his mobile phone while Mahesh was serving the food to the kids. He then shared the clip with other police officials. In the video, it could be clearly seen how excited the kids were on seeing the food. The gratitude for the police officer was visible on their faces.

Mahesh has been in service for decades now but little did he know that his kind gesture one night would make him a social media star.

The video was first shared on the official Twitter handle of Telangana Police which later went viral with more than 1.65 lakh views. It has collected thousands of likes and retweets so far and social media users applauded the cop’s kind act.

Humanity still alive somewhere..— Manohar Vennampally (@manoharvennamp2) May 17, 2021

He has done his bit ,to the best of his https://t.co/svVXuPw0zI is the lawmakers, industrialists, who has to come together & think of this poor children so that they do not sleep without food.— Rajib Choudhury (@RajibCh1970) May 18, 2021

There Can’t be any better way to have got an opportunity toserve !!! Eyes have gone wet !! God bless you!! #Ihavenowords— Sumathi IPS (@SumathiIPS) May 18, 2021

The commissioner of police of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, also invited Mahesh to his office after watching the clip and appreciated his good gesture.

