Hyderabad Cops Baby-Sit Crying Kid As Mother Writes Exam

Hyderabad: Team of cops fed an infant with bottled milk&took care of him while his mother, a Telangana State Public Service Commission aspirant, took Group 4 exams in Mahankali police station limits y'day. She had handed him over to her sister&cops took care of him when he cried. pic.twitter.com/oJXs3797SU

Pursuing an education can be a challenging task for women who have the added responsibility of motherhood. But with more and more women, especially young mothers, coming forward to pursue higher education in Telangana, some police officers of the state have taken it upon themselves to support by turning part-time babysitters.In an incident that recently came to light on social media, a team of cops fed an infant with bottled milk and took care of him while his mother, who happened to be a Telangana State Public Service Commission aspirant, took Group 4 exams in Mahankali police station limits on Sunday.The mother had handed over the baby to her sister but the police personnel took care of him when he started to cry. this is not the first time that cops have acted as pacifiers in order to help young mothers.Earlier this month, a police officer was found consoling a crying baby as his mother was writing for a police recruitment exam in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.Needless to say, the internet's heart grew three sizes after looking at the latest pictures and people hailed the cops as heroes.