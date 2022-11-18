Hyderabad Doctors Save Life of 53-year-old Man, Remove 'Football-sized' Kidney Tumor

Doctors of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Hyderabad, recently saved the life of a 53-year-old man by performing a critical surgery and removing a 10 kg, football-sized kidney tumour. The challenging procedure was performed by a team of urologists led by Dr Mallikarjuna C, renowned consultant Urologist, managing director, Dr Taif Bendigeri and Dr Rajesh K Reddy. On Thursday, the hospital said that it was the first-ever accomplishment of this sort in the Telugu states and the second in the country.

The quinquagenarian was referred to AINU with abdominal swelling, and it was after a complete examination, the doctors found a large abdominal mass lesion, which on imagining revealed that the large tumour was arising from the left kidney. Moreover, it occupied two-thirds of the abdominal cavity and displaced intestines into the right lower quadrant.

While commenting on the complexity of the case, Dr Mallikarjuna C said, “Considering the size of the tumour, we ruled out robotic procedure, and instead opted for open surgery.” He also mentioned that with great effort, they successfully managed to remove the tumour. “Post-surgery, we discovered the tumour was extremely large, the size of a football. Microscopic examination confirmed that the tumour was a cancerous growth (Renal Cell Carcinoma),” he added.

Dr Rajesh K. Reddy and Dr Taif Bendigeri further said that the patient’s abdomen was swollen but he did not notice it or ignored it despite the pain. “Our team removed the cancer-affected left kidney. Microscopic surgical margins were clear implying complete removal of the tumour. Fortunately, it was found that the patient did not need any additional therapy as the tumour had not spread to any other organs.” While concluding they mentioned that they have cautioned him against ignoring follow-up as it will help in regular monitoring.

Dr Purnachandra Reddy, Executive Director, and Chief Consultant Urologist at AINU claims that urological cancers are on the rise all over the world and this needs to be taken seriously.

In a similar incident, a 72-year-old man from Bihar was said to have a ‘coconut-sized’ tumour in his thyroid gland. Even though the doctors of Sri Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, faced several challenges while performing the surgery, they were successfully able to remove it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here