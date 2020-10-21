Hyderabad Duo Rolls Out Cab Service for Pets and Stray Animals in the City

In a huge relief to pet parents in Hyderabad, two owners of a pet shop have come up with a thoughtful venture — cab services for pets.

The coronavirus pandemic has long put a halt to the regular functioning of the transport. Although we are now passing through various unlock phases, however, pet owners who do not have their own vehicles, often face troubles for not being able to avail any transport along with their pets. The situation particularly gets worse, if the situation is some sort of emergency and the struggle is real to ferry their pets.

To ease the situation for such people, Panneeru Teja, along with his brother Panneeru Prithv, started the cab services.

Teja stated that the oft-cynical behaviour of auto-rickshaw drivers or taxi drivers upon seeing a human with their pets, triggered them to do something for these people, reports Vice.

"Often, they just reject them saying they cannot take them. And if they do, they charge exorbitant rates that hardly make sense. Every time we’ve wanted to take a rescued animal to the vet, the auto rickshaw drivers have charged us extra money," Teja was quoted in the report.

The duo also runs an animal rescue service called, Scoobies Pet Service for pets and stray dogs.

They have themselves faced a lot of troubles during rescue operations as cab services have consistently denied help to ferry an animal in their vehicles, reports Times of India.

However, the charges are reportedly on a slightly higher range — Rs 750 for 30 kms within the city and Rs 13 for non-AC cabs and Rs 15 for AC cabs for outstation travelling.

The cabs also have other perks including pet friendly and pet parents are often advised on the proper timings of feeding their animals, to avoid any kind of travelling sickness. The motive is to make the pets comfortable during the ride.

This, however, isn't the first reported pet-friendly cab services in the country. Kolkata, Bangalore and Mumbai have had these services earlier.