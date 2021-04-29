22-year-old Hyderabad Girl Travels for Two Hours to Donate Blood for the First Time to Pregnant Woman

Amid the alarming situation wherein the coronavirus has brought the country’s healthcare system to shambles, citizens are often going out of their way to help those who are in dire need of medicine, oxygen, plasma or any supplies required. Amid constant reminders of the loss of lives, there have been several instances of people going out of their way to help save lives. One such example is 22-year-old Ravali Thikka in Hyderabad, who travelled for more than two hours to donate blood to a woman who was nine-month pregnant.

The pregnant woman, identified as G Vajeera did not have a coronavirus-related emergency but things became serious for her when her husband, G Prashant got diagnosed with coronavirus. He reportedly told The New Indian Express that his wife was not Covid-positive but due to some medical issues, doctors wanted him to procure blood for her. “I reached out to blood banks, but they said it was not available. I called others but no one agreed," Prashant was quoted as saying.

Elaborating on how the incident unfolded, Prashant said while he was looking at a situation if the blood was not arranged at the right time, his WhatsApp status where he had put up a message requesting for blood donation got a positive reply. Ravali, the 22-year-old saw the request and said that she felt it was her duty to help the woman. As all of her criteria matched with the required donor requisite, she decided to immediately start for Mulugu, where the woman was admitted.

Ravali said her parents were apprehensive about her travelling at such a time and especially for two hours but she was determined to help the couple. “I convinced my parents and took a public bus to reach Mulugu," Ravali said. She is also a first time blood donor.

Amid the pandemic, a blood shortage crisis has become very apparent across many states. Blood donation drives and volunteer organisations are trying to bridge the gap and also make people aware of the unprecedented shortage the pandemic has unleashed upon us.

