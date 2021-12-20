Hyderabad Gay Couple Gets Married in Presence of Friends and Family

While the law in the country is yet to count a marriage between two people of same-sex legal, a gay couple in Hyderabad made their relationship official in a private ceremony on Saturday. In a promising ceremony, Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dang (34) celebrated their union and exchanged vows of togetherness and companionship in presence of close friends and family members. Supriyo and Abhay wore tuxedos and celebrated their 8-year-long journey together in a ceremony that also involved walking down the aisle and best man speeches. Sophia David, the couple’s friend and a member of the LGBTQ community in the city, officiated the ceremony. While no marital rituals and official formalities were involved, the couple made sure to include both Bengali and Punjabi traditions.

“Mehendi is always a woman-centric ceremony. We wanted to break the stereotype by holding the same for all men at the venue. During Haldi, we wore the Bengali topor. Subsequently, a sangeet function was held wherein Kathak performances were given," Supriyo told Times of India. According to Supriyo, ever since the couple declared their union, there have been mixed reactions, however, people have been mostly supportive of their relationship and the ceremony was to celebrate it.

“Spent a rather different evening today. Attended a gay marriage at a resort close to Hyderabad between a faculty member of the Institute of Hotel Management and a senior manager of Amazon. The marriage vows were administered by a former manager of Deloitte who is a transvestite. The families of the couple and a large number of their friends were there to witness an event that reflected how India is changing slowly but surely," a marriage attendee told India Today.

According to Supriyo, who is a faculty member at a hotel management institute in the city, the duo met on an online dating app all those years ago and after some small hurdles, the two came out about their relationship to their families who accepted them for who they were.

“The idea is to celebrate our union with our friends and family. We will have all symbolic rituals such as taking vows together, exchange of rings, cake cutting etc. We are happy together and that’s what we want to celebrate,” Supriyo was quoted by The Times of India when the couple had announced the ceremony last month.

The couple believes that more awareness through exposure about LGBT couples will help more and more people understand that a queer couple is similar in so many ways to that of a heterosexual couple.

