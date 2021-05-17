Hyderabad Girl Bags Rs 2 Crore Per Annum Dream Job at Microsoft

Hyderabad resident Deepthi Narkuti is making headlines for bagging a job at the multinational teach giant Microsoft with a stupendous salary of Rs 2 crore per annum. Selected as a software development engineer grade-2 group at Microsoft, Deepthi will be working at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, USA.

Deepthi had been fielding offers from several offers from AAA-rated companies that lined up for her even before she could complete her postgraduate studies in MS (Computers) from the University of Florida. These companies included Amazon, Goldman and Sachs. After much consideration, Deepthi decided to take up the job offered by Microsoft. She is set to join the company on May 17. She had earlier worked as Microsoft Student Associate in 2014-2015.

According to The Hans India , Deepthi has received the highest annual salary package among the 300 students who got placed during the campus interview at the University of Florida.

But this is not the first time Deepthi has had her share of success. After completing her BTech degree from Hyderabad’s Osmania College of Engineering, Deepthi joined JP Morgan, an American investment bank and financial services company, as a software engineer. After three years of service at the company, Deepthi was keen to pursue higher education. Following significant effort, she bagged a scholarship at the University of Florida where she went on to pursue her MS program.

Her fondness for coding can be seen from her LinkedIn bio wherein Deepthi had stated her belief that technology can have a significant impact in transforming lives. Back in her family, Deepthi’s biggest support is her father DrVenkanna, who is a forensic expert in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

