Hyderabad Jeweller Sets Guinness Record by Embedding 7,801 Diamonds in One Ring

A jeweller in Hyderabad has bagged the Guinness World Record for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds.

Kotti Srikanth, from The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, curated a ring which he named ‘The Divine — 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’. According to a report by Economic Times, the ring contains 7801 natural diamonds and that got him the world record.

The diamond ring was unveiled earlier this month and is inspired by the Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower that is considered extremely pure and used for religious purposes. It is also supposed to have medicinal properties. The ring was first conceptualised in 2018 and it took over 11 months to make. The ring is in the form of six layers which each layer having eight petals.

The makers submitted the ring to the Guinness World Record last year and after several rounds of verification, the honour of the ‘Most Diamonds Set in One Ring’ title was bestowed upon it. Authorities had to make sure that the diamonds used in the ring were conflict-free and natural.

The Guiness World Records Facebook page also shared a video on the ring focusing on the process and the hard work that went into making the ring.

“I am very honored and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art. It gives me immense pleasure to get awarded at a global level for a masterpiece I created,” Srikanth was quoted saying by ANI.

