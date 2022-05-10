Hyderabad Man Builds World's Largest Ball Pen Weighing Over 37 kg, Sets World Record

The saying that pen is mightier than sword may as well be literally true for Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa, a resident of Hyderabad. On Monday, Guinness World Records shared a video of a record-setting ballpoint pen, created by Srinivasa and his team in 2011. The Instagram Reel featured Srinivasa along with his team carrying the mammoth ballpoint pen. And the pen is not just for show, since it also performs its most basic function, helps in writing.

The Instagram Reel shared by Guinness World Records showed how a team of men held the pen and moved it on a large piece of white paper to draw a caricature. Sharing the details of the giant ballpoint pen, Guinness World Records added to the caption that the world’s largest ballpoint pen measures 5.5 metres or 18 feet in length. The pen weighs a little over 37.23 kilograms. In the comments, Guinness World Records added that the ballpoint pen engraved with scenes from Indian mythology was crafted by Srinivasa. The brass outer shell of the pen weighs nine kilogram. Srinivasa’s creation also beat the previous record by 1.45 m or 4 feet 9 inches when it was assessed in Hyderabad on April, 24 2011. The caption also vouched for its functionality as it read, “As per the guidelines, the pen ‘dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere’.”

Netizens have also reacted to the post. One of the followers commented, “I thought it was a missile,” while others wondered what would happen if at some point, the ink of the pen leaks.

Talking about pens, Guinness World Records also revealed the most versatile pen ever made. According to Guinness World Records, the Space Pen range made by Fisher Space Pen Co. (USA) is the most versatile pen. It uses special nitrogen-pressurised cartridges to dispense visco-elastic ink. With this mechanism, the Space pens can work perfectly upside down, and under a wide range of environmental conditions including extreme heat and cold, underwater and even the zero gravity of space.

Guinness World Records reports that the Space Pen was first used in space on the Apollo 7 mission in 1968 and has become the standard pen for astronauts, including those currently working on the International Space Station.

