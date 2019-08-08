Hyderabad Man Claims to Invent Smart Bangle for Women That Shocks Potential Attackers

After smart phones and TVs, a Hyderabad man has put his tech know-how to an even smarter use and created "smart bangles" that electrocutes those that attack the wearer.

At age 23, young Gadi Harish has come up with a novel solution to "arm" women against attacks and sexual assault. The 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' has been designed to give an electric shock to a potential attacker and send messages and live location to the nearest police station when activated. Messages would also sent to the victim's relatives and friends.

To activate it, the wearer would need to tilt their arm in a certain angle. "The main concept of this project is to give security to women as nowadays we observe a lot of rape and missing cases of women," Harish told news agency ANI.

Still a prototype, the bangle was made in collaboration with his friend Sai Teja. Harish is now seeking the government's support to further develop the project.

Gadi Harish,a man from Hyderabad claims that he has developed a bangle to enhance women security.He says,"If someone attacks the woman wearing the bangle she'll have to tilt her hand in a certain angle which will automatically activate the device&give electric shock to attacker." pic.twitter.com/NVxW7ydqpE — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

This is not everyday item that has been armed to protect women. In 2018, a group of students in Mexico came up with "Woman Wearable", a jacket that they said could shock an attacker without harming the wearer in case someone was grabbing on to them.

