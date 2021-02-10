Hyderabad Man Fined Rs 62,000 for Chopping 40-year-old Neem Tree After Class 8 Boy Alerts Officials

The Telangana Forest department fined a Hyderabad man for Rs 62,075 for cutting down a 42-year-old Neem tree near his house after a class 8 boy alerted the officials. G Santosh Reddy had chopped down the tree on Monday because it was blocking a construction project near his house in Saidabad area in Hyderabad.

A little boy, who noticed that the tree has been axed, dialed up the Forest Department’s number to complain and asked the officials to take action against the man and others responsible for cutting the tree.According to the media reports, the boy identified himself as ‘Green Brigadier’ while on the call with Forest officials. After being notified by the kid, the officials conducted an investigation about the people involved in the incident and found that it was cut down without taking prior permission and the man was fined Rs 62,075 for it.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hyderabad Forest Range Officer, Ch Venkataiah Goud said that at 4 am, a little boy called their toll free number informing them that a tree was being loaded into a vehicle to be moved away. He added that the boy had woken up after hearing the noise. The staff who had answered the call forwarded itto Goud.The boy refused to reveal his name but said that he is a member of the Green Brigade.

After the complaint, when Goud and other forest official’s team rushed to the spot, they found equipment for cutting atree and a burned stump. Upon further inquiry when it was found that the man had cut down the tree without permission, a heavy fine was imposed on him.

The Telangana government had directed all schools to set up ‘Green Brigades’, a team of students and teachers as membersto protect the saplings planted under the Ku Haritha Haram programme. The forest department officials thanked the boy for his responsible actions and alerting them about the incident.