Hyderabad Man Has 206 Painful Kidney Stones Removed after One Hour Surgery

Kidney stones can make your life a living hell. A 56-year-old man from Hyderabad recently got some respite after a painful six-month ordeal. Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah, a resident of Nalgonda was undergoing chronic pain for the last few months due to kidney stones on the left side. He was on medication provided by a local health practitioner, but there was no relief in the pain. It continued to impact his daily routine, and he was not able to perform his duties efficiently. The pain only worsened due to the rising mercury.

Following this, he reached out to the doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital. After studying his case history, and running a couple of tests, the doctors learned that he had kidney stones in his body.

In hour-long keyhole surgery, they removed the kidney stones, which were 206 in number.

Senior Consultant Urologist at the hospital, Dr Poola Naveen Kumar told media in a statement that the initial investigations and an ultrasound scan revealed the presence of multiple left renal caliculi also known as kidney stones on the left side, reported India Today. The doctors further confirmed it with a CT Kub scan. The doctor shared that the patient was counseled and prepped for keyhole surgery, during which all stones were removed.

Ramalakshmaiah recovered well after the procedure and was discharged on the second day.

Further, the doctors at the hospital revealed that the soaring temperatures in summer have only increased the cases of dehydration among people. Dehydration can lead to the formation of stones in the kidneys. They recommend that people should consume more water, especially coconut water, if possible, to keep themselves hydrated.

