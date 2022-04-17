Hyderabad Man's Haleem Stall is a Roaring Success after his Son Asks Netizens to Help Out

The power of social media was once again at display after a video by the son of a haleem hawker in Hyderabad drew scores of customers to his stall. The video was shared by social worker Azhar Maqsusi. In the clip, one can hear the child’s voice asking people to visit Alhamdullilah Haleem stall at Borabanda. “Dekhiye yeh humare pappa baithe huye hai. Chicken ki haleem hai," the child begins. The boy shows the items at the stall ready for sale - haleem, desi ghee, sherwa and accompaniments like fried onions and lemon wedges. The boy’s entrepreneurial skills and his effort to help out his father won the hearts of netizens. Food bloggers and haleem lovers visited the stall and made it a success.

“Isko bolte baap ka Sahara banna 🙂 Chotu miyan inshallah kal apke PAPA ki haleem khane hum aarahe hai thik 8.00 pm ko 🙂 aur aap se bhi mulaqat kareinge 🙂 2022 best Reporting 🙂 Dabbey Dabaliyaan :)"

Advertisement

Isko bolte baap ka Sahara banna 🙂 Chotu miyan inshallah kal apke PAPA ki haleem khane hum aarahe hai thik 8.00 pm ko 🙂 aur aap se bhi mulaqat kareinge 🙂 2022 best Reporting 🙂 Dabbey Dabaliyaan 😀 I salute you chuto master 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ge2PMKLZzF — Azhar Maqsusi (@azhar_maqsusi) April 13, 2022

One user posted a photo of the boy with Azhar Maqsusi.

Another posted a clip of the crowded stall.

It worked out pic.twitter.com/9v1cqhP81a— everything is a myth.. (@carving_dreams) April 14, 2022

“Let’s celebrate small businesses kindly people in Hyd put videos and viral small stalls etc so that they can make enough money this month. Haleem moti Nagar x Road borabanda , I salute this boy helping his Dad to promote his business."

Let's celebrate small businesses kindly people in Hyd put videos and viral small stalls etc so that they can make enough money this month. Haleem moti Nagar x Road borabanda , I salute this boy helping his Dad to promote his business. @Angryoldman_J @goodguyshadaab https://t.co/V8S929NIFl— MIRZA BAIG™ (@BaigsonAuctions) April 14, 2022

“A beautiful video on internet. A little boy supporting his father in his own way. InshaALLAH I will surely visit someday."

A beautiful video on internet. A little boy supporting his father in his own way. InshaALLAH I will surely visit someday. https://t.co/DCFejba7AU— Aamir Faiz (@trevoratmoz) April 14, 2022

The stall went viral as ‘papa ki haleem’. Tennis player Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, shared it on her YouTube channel and visited the stall.

Haleem, made with meat, lentils, spices and broken wheat, is a slow-cooked delicacy usually enjoyed in Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.