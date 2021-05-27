Hyderabad NGO's 'Vaccination on Wheels' is Helping Hawkers, Homeless Get the Covid-19 Jab

Almost a month after India opened up its vaccine drive to include people in the age group of 18-45, there is still a long way to go for even a substantial section of the population to even get the vaccine, especially for the ones who don’t have access to technology like CoWin to register for it. Trying to change this narrative, a Hyderabad-based NGO, Sakina Foundation is trying to help them get the essential vaccine. The Chairman of Sakina Foundation, Asif Hussain Sohail has come up with a unique initiative: Mobile vaccination vans. With more than 50 mobile vaccination vans, the NGO is trying to help the homeless, senior citizens and road-side hawkers get the vaccine. All 50 of the mobile vans are stationed at all four zones of Hyderabad, along with Adilabad, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nirmal districts of Telangana.

How the process works is that Sakina Foundation team helps facilitate the transport of people to vaccination centres: This is possible with 100’s of volunteers who are involved in this ‘vaccination on wheels’ drive to facilitate smooth functioning.

Sakina Foundation’s Chairman, Asif Hussain Sohail told News18 that they were collecting ID Cards of those interested in getting the vaccine through the helpline, following which registration is done at nearby government or private vaccine centres. After registration is completed, they are then taken to the closest vaccine Centre. This method ensures that they do not have to wait in long queues. The required documents are provided to the registration team at stationed at the vaccine centres.

Asif Hussain Sohail further adds that they are making a list of people who require the jab area-wise, with the help of welfare associations and Basti committees. They are also receiving many calls from senior citizens who reside alone to be part of this initiative by the NGO.

When asked about the aim of this drive, Asif Hussain Sohail said that Sakina Foundation’s sole purpose was to safeguard the lives of senior citizens, homeless and the vulnerable people who are finding it difficult to administer the vaccine during the lockdown in Telangana. He adds that due to the lockdown, a lot of people are afraid to come out and take the vaccine, especially since “transportation is a big hindrance". That is why Sakina Foundation came up with the ‘Vaccination on wheels’ campaign to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Sakina Foundation wants to reach the maximum number of people who can avail of this facility, free of cost. The Foundation also provides free oxygen and food to Covid-19 patients in hospitals. Sakina Foundation claimed that that so far over a hundred people have already benefited from this initiative.

Asif Hussain Sohail hopes that foundation to begin door to door campaign to create awareness for the vaccination drive soon, and India can win the war against COVID.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here