Hyderabad Pan Vendor Arrested for Selling Ganja Chocolates, Over 200 Flavours Seized

A shop owner in Hyderabad came under the Excise Department scanner last week and was caught selling ganja (marijuana) chocolates at his shop.

Jayanth Pradhan, a 41-year-old paan shop vendor from Fateh Nagar, Hyderabad, was nabbed by Excise Police on Saturday with 228 flavoured ganja chocolates, The News Minute reported.

Jeevan Kiran, Balanagar Prohibition and Excise Station inspector, said that the searches were conducted after a tip-off, based on which they have arrested the accused. These vendors do not have a permit to sell such substances in the city.

The official also added that further interrogation of the accused revealed that these chocolates were made by Akash Das, a person who used to procure the ganja from Odisha and sell it to paan shop vendors between Fateh Nagar and Sanath Nagar road.

“The ganja would already be converted into a fine powder and mixed with chocolate powder, jaggery and other materials to make it a semi-solid toffee that could be swallowed,” the official was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

The officials have requested the public to inform them immediately if they notice any suspicious activity in their vicinity.

N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent, revealed that the peddlers in the city are finding new ways to sell the banned drugs.

However, he assured that the Excise Department is keeping a strict vigil.

Similar raids were conducted last year in May, where a paan shop vendor was arrested for selling the chocolates. The officials had seized 1,400 ganja chocolates, weighing 9.4 kg.