A Rakhi seller in Hyderabad has stepped in to show gratitude to those who had vaccinated against COVID-19. To encourage the vaccination, the seller is giving a 50 per cent discount to fully vaccinated people. Also other Rakhi shops in and around in Hyderabad also providing offers and discounts for buying rakhis.

While speaking to ANI, the shopkeeper Mr Pavan said that this year they have been able to make good business while comparing with the previous years.

“After verifying their vaccination certificate, we’ll give them a flat 50 per cent discount. Last year, lockdown affected our business,” said Pawan.

Telangana | To encourage COVID vaccination, a rakhi seller in Hyderabad is giving a 50% discount to fully vaccinated people"After verifying their vaccination certificate, we'll give them a flat 50% discount. Last year, lockdown affected our business," says a shop owner Pawan pic.twitter.com/5sLE8A1hBF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Raksha Bandhan is a popular tradition in India, which is observed as the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavana. On this day sisters of all ages tie a talisman called the rakhi around the wrists of their brother(s) which symbolically shows that protecting them or receiving a gift in return.

On the other hand, women Self Help Group (SHG) from rural Odisha are making the Rakhis from clay, Sabai grass, golden grass, waste paper, bamboo, different pulses, coconut shells and other organic materials. They have set up 18 stalls across the state. The price of the products range between Rs 20 and Rs 50. Around 2,000 women are working to make the Rakhis for the upcoming festival.

According to ANI, people from different SHGs from the districts of Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbahnj and Keonjhar have been making eco-friendly Rakhis to make awareness for a pollution-free environment.

Also, the Haryana government on Tuesday said women and children up to 15 years will be provided free travel facility in state buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan so that sisters can visit their brothers’ homes and tie Rakhi. Buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here