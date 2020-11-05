Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 Km to Clear Traffic Jam and Make Way for Ambulance, Wins Hearts

A traffic constable in Hyderabad has earned all-round appreciation after running almost two km to clear a traffic jam for an ambulance.

The video of G. Babji went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens hailing his gesture to help an unknown patient being taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Andhra Bank Koti. However, it came to light on Wednesday after the police posted the video.

In the video, apparently shot by someone in the ambulance, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He ran beyond jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this.

The effort of Babji, attached to Abids Traffic Police Station, was praised by motorists. Though caught in a traffic jam, they clapped for him.

The constable said the appreciation he received from public gave him immense satisfaction. "I am happy that I could clear the way for the ambulance to pass. I don't know who was the patient and which hospital he was being taken to," said Babji.

He also earned praise from senior officials. "HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens," tweeted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, a traffic cop in Mumbai stopped cars and made way so that a street dog could cross the road.

In another heartwarming incident, a Mumbai traffic police cop who was recently assaulted by a woman in public view, has been felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for not losing his calm and doing his duty with utmost decorum even when he was being attacked.

Eknath Parthe was allegedly beaten up by the woman, after he intercepted the two- wheeler she was travelling on as pillion rider without wearing a helmet in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai.