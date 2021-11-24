Hyderabad Sister Duo Delivers Newspaper to Help Their Father Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Prameela (15) and Pavithra (13) of Hyderabad’s Moti Nagar have become a shining beacon of hope and inspiration for girls and their parents; both girls work as newspaper delivery persons in the city’s Moti Nagar area. They wake up early as 5 AM and deliver newspapers till 8 AM in Moti Nagar, and then they leave for college and school respectively. Prameela is studying in the Intermediate first year, and Pavithra is studying in the tenth standard.

When News18 contacted the father of Prameela, Pavithra Ram Das Nayak, he said during the lockdown last year, he had a hard time trying to find young men who refused to work as newspaper delivery boys. He then ended up delivering newspapers on his own but help came in the form of his daughters, who came forward to work as delivery girls.

By seeing Prameela and Pavithra’s dedication, Ram Das Nayak brought a two-wheeler for the girls 3 months ago. Ram Das Nayak said that now both girls deliver more than 300 newspapers at the readers’ doorstep.

While talking to News18, both Prameela and Pavithra share that they both aspire to become police officers in the future. Prameela said that she used to see her father deliver newspapers when she used to attend school. “During the lockdown, my father landed in difficulties as he could not find delivery boys, then he asked Pravithra and me to deliver a newspaper, we both sisters were very thrilled to take this task."

Responded to a question, Prameela said that people’s response encourages them as their customers treat them like their kids. Pravithra shares that customers even give extra money, sweets on the occasions of festivals.

Pavithra said that girls should come forward for any task to become self-reliant. “We are the same as boys; any work can be taken up to become self-dependent."

Prameela says every morning the girls start working at 5:30 AM, they bring the newspapers from the concerned agent and merge the main editions with district editions. Then, they put all the newspapers on vehicles, and then visit each house an deliver the papers to its readers.

“Some customers give us good wishes whenever we go. Once one customer said, “you will be shine like APJ Abul Kalam. It was proud moment for us," said Prameela.

Ram Das Nayak says the girls earn Rs 10,000 from the newspaper business and he also works as a salesman in a fair price shop in Hyderabad. The family lives in a rented a house and Nayak wishes to provide quality education to their daughters. He also requested help from NGOs and governments authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.