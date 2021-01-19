Hyderabad Swimmer Who Saved People from Suicides Starts 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'

Inspired by actor Sonu Sood's goodwill gestures, a good samaritan here, who saved several people from drowning in the historic Hussainsagar Lake located in the heart of the city, started 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service' on Tuesday.

Shiva, a swimmer, says he saved over 100 people from being drowned in the lake when they attempted suicide

following which people started referring him as 'Tank Bund Shiva' for his brave acts.

After noticing his selfless deeds people started giving him donations. However, he bought an ambulance and named it after Sonu Sood.

"People have donated money to me for my family. But I spent that amount to purchase an ambulance. I named the

ambulance as Sonu Sood Ambulance Service because I was inspired by his good work," Shiva said.

Sonu Sood, who was in the city, launched the free ambulance service and praised Shiva for his work and felt that

more "heroes" like him are needed to help the society.

"I feel privileged that I came for this ambulance inauguration. All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot about

him that he has been saving lives and helping people and we need more Shivas (people like him) in our society so everyone should come forward and help others," Sonu Sood told reporters.

This ambulance service will also save many lives, the actor said adding the pandemic (coronavirus) has taught so

much that in emergencies everyone has to come forward like a family and help others.

People like Shiva, they inspire other sand they inspire the society.

It feels happy that this (ambulance service) will also help a lot of needy people and help save many lives, Sonu Sood added.

Shiva, has been living near Tank Bund for the past over two decades.

Shiva started rescuing people who jump into the lake to commit suicide, following death of his younger brother by

drowning in another lake. He has also been helping the police in retrieving bodies from lakes,a police official said.

Hailing actor Sonu Sood, as a 'Real Hero', villagers of Dubba Tanda of Siddipet district in Telangana built a

temple and installed a bust in December 2020 admiring him for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.