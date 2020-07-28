Hyderabad Techie Selling Vegetables After Losing MNC Job Gets Offer Letter from Sonu Sood

A 26-year-old woman who lost her job in Hyderabad has been selling vegetables to make ends meet.

The economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown has led to thousands of people losing their jobs around the country. In fact, a report by CNBC TV18 showed that at least 86 per cent Indians fear that they will lose their jobs during the pandemic.

Unadadi Sharada from Hyderabad was working in an MNC when she lost her job during the Covid-19 crisis. According to a report by TOI, Sharada's company could no longer pay her salary and they could find a project for her to work on either.

Instead of losing hope amid extreme financial crisis, Sharada did what she had to to support her family - she started selling vegetables at the local market. Now, she wakes up at 4 am every day, goes to the wholesale market to get vegetables, and then sells them at the market to make a living.

But Sharada said that there is no shame in selling vegetables, since this is an honest day's work.

Sharada's story soon went viral on social media, and reached actor Sonu Sood, who has been going out of his way to help migrant workers and anyone who needs it during the pandemic.

A Twitter user named Ritchie Shelson had tagged Soon, asking him to help the techie. Sood responded saying he had already reached out to her, interviewed her and offered her a job.

My official met her.Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Sharada is not the only one who has been forced to take drastic steps to support herself and her family during these trying times.

With film production being stalled for over three months, the entertainment industry came to a staggering halt. Owing to the pandemic, a number of actors have been finding it difficult to sustain the lockdown. Bollywood actor Kartika Sahoo from Odisha has resorted to selling vegetables to make ends meet.

Mohun Bagan academy footballer Deep Bag has also been forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet due to financial strain his family has faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Bag said he was forced to leave for home when the lockdown hit and his father fell ill, leaving him to sell vegetables in order to make ends meet.