1-min read

Hyderabad Traffic Cop Is Spreading Awareness on Crimes One Song at a Time

A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Hyderabad Traffic Cop Is Spreading Awareness on Crimes One Song at a Time
A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.
Loading...
Truth be told, millennials today have a shorter attention span. They're more likely to pay attention to something that seems captivating as compared to what seems 'boring' to them. Now awareness messages are usually simple text and visual combinations which wouldn't really appeal to them.

However, this traffic police from Hyderabad seems to have found a way out. He knew that ordinary awareness messages wouldn't really work on the present generation and no one would really pay heed to them. Hence, he decided to spice things up a bit.

A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.

He believes that music embodies the quality which is essential in reaching out to someone effectively. Music can help garner attention and his messages would have their intended effect.

Speaking to ANI, the cop said that he had composed at least twenty songs so far. He also relies heavily on social media platforms for his songs to go viral. Once the songs are ready, he uploads them on YouTube and Facebook and other platforms.

For instance, this is song that he came up with on student suicides:



Here's another song on his account:



According to reports, Nagamallu wants to work for the greater good and hopes that his songs will help educate people of the country about crimes.
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
