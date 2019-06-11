English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Traffic Cop Is Spreading Awareness on Crimes One Song at a Time
A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.
A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.
Loading...
Truth be told, millennials today have a shorter attention span. They're more likely to pay attention to something that seems captivating as compared to what seems 'boring' to them. Now awareness messages are usually simple text and visual combinations which wouldn't really appeal to them.
However, this traffic police from Hyderabad seems to have found a way out. He knew that ordinary awareness messages wouldn't really work on the present generation and no one would really pay heed to them. Hence, he decided to spice things up a bit.
A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.
He believes that music embodies the quality which is essential in reaching out to someone effectively. Music can help garner attention and his messages would have their intended effect.
Speaking to ANI, the cop said that he had composed at least twenty songs so far. He also relies heavily on social media platforms for his songs to go viral. Once the songs are ready, he uploads them on YouTube and Facebook and other platforms.
For instance, this is song that he came up with on student suicides:
Here's another song on his account:
According to reports, Nagamallu wants to work for the greater good and hopes that his songs will help educate people of the country about crimes.
However, this traffic police from Hyderabad seems to have found a way out. He knew that ordinary awareness messages wouldn't really work on the present generation and no one would really pay heed to them. Hence, he decided to spice things up a bit.
A Nagamallu has been creating songs on crime and awareness for the past 7 years in order to get the message across.
He believes that music embodies the quality which is essential in reaching out to someone effectively. Music can help garner attention and his messages would have their intended effect.
Speaking to ANI, the cop said that he had composed at least twenty songs so far. He also relies heavily on social media platforms for his songs to go viral. Once the songs are ready, he uploads them on YouTube and Facebook and other platforms.
For instance, this is song that he came up with on student suicides:
Here's another song on his account:
According to reports, Nagamallu wants to work for the greater good and hopes that his songs will help educate people of the country about crimes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Friday 07 June , 2019 E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame
- Online Smartphone Shipments Jump to 43 Percent in Q1 2019
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results