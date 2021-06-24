Hyderabad Woman Takes on Food Delivery Job to Support Daily Wager Family, Education

The pandemic’s repercussions have hit everyone, some more and some less. For the less priviledged ones, it has been a time of great distress, having to manage often without work and means to provide, especially families of daily wage workers. Many have been in and out of work for the past one year and more and it has have suffered due to lack of work, especially the daily wage labourers. But in the midst of it all, there have also been countless examples of bravery and determination who have emerged as champions in this battle with the pandemic. One fine example of the same is a young woman from Hyderabad, Mamidipelly Rachana, the daughter of a daily wager labourer from Telangana’s Warangal.

Rachana who had originally come down to Hyderabad to pursue her studies in Hotel Management was always a diligent student and had always worked hard to pay for her studies. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “I studied for free till Class 12 in a government school. I had a very strong will to continue further studies and with the advice of my schoolteachers, I was able to get admission in a Hotel Management Diploma course in Hyderabad,"

She used to sell milk door-to-door to pay for her living and studies in the city. She earned Rs 9,000 out of which she gave Rs3,000 as her room rent and the rest would be sent to her family.

Rachana decided to take up this job when hit by the pandemic and she has resolved to sustain herself, her studies and her family. She learnt about the job opening online and applied and got the job.

“I have been working here for a month and my salary is enough to fend for everyone. After completing my HM training, I will have a job in my hand," she said.

