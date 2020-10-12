Hyderabad Youngsters Held for Clicking Bizarre Shirtless Pictures at Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

Two youths were arrested by the Hyderabad Police after they were caught on a CCTV camera shooting pictures on the newly opened Durgam Cheruvu bridge.

CCTV footage shows one of the two people lying down on the middle of the bridge without his shirt so that a photographer can click his photos. A third person can be seen standing on the side watching the whole incident unfold.

However, soon enough a black police car can be seen reaching the spot and parking next to the photographer. While the cameraperson allows himself to be caught, the shirtless youngster and the spectator can both be seen making a run for it as the video comes to an end.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened on the bridge. Off late Durgam Cheruvu Bridge has become a popular selfie point. Not so long ago activist Sai Teja had shared a clip in which a couple can be seen displaying careless behaviour on the bridge.

In the video, shared by the activist on Twitter, it is seen that the woman is posing in the middle of the road during traffic hours. Her partner is seen clicking her pictures. Captioning the video, Sai wrote, “The main reason for uploading the video was to show the mindless behaviour of people. It can have tragic consequences for them as well as others.”

Soon after this incident the police, the Madhapur Police Station had made an appeal to the people. The police said, "Our sincere appeal to all the visitors of #DurgamCheruvuCableBridge not to come on to traffic lane... Please be in walk way... Be responsible and be safe... and also don’t jump over the railing and don’t do extremes for pics and selfies…”

Our sincere appeal to all the visitors of #DurgamCheruvuCableBridge not to come on to traffic lane... Please be in walk way... Be responsible and be safe... and also don’t jump over the railing and don’t do extremes for pics and selfies... — Madhapur Police Station (@psmadhapur_cyb) October 1, 2020

An official at the Madhapur Traffic Police Station was quoted by The Hindu, as saying, “Traffic is not allowed on the bridge after 11 p.m. and our officials are on the bridge ensuring that traffic keeps moving and people’s safety is taken care of.”