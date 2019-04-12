English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food Joint is Proof.
Considered one of the most iconic places to devour biryani in Hyderabad, the photo shared by Zomato on Twitter showed men in red, lined up outside Bawarchi Biryani outlet, waiting patiently to pick up their orders.
Image tweeted by Zomato / Twitter.
Hyderabad loves its biryani. Everyone loves Hyderabadi biryani.
Marinated meat, basmati rice, flavours of bay leaf, saffron, and cardamom - Hyderabadi biryani is a delight served on a plate. Proving just how much Indians are fond of the cuisine, Zomato - a restaurant search and discovery service - recently shared a photo of a sea of its executives queuing up outside a restaurant to collect their orders of biryani.
The immensely popular restaurant receives as many as 2000 biryani orders each day just from Zomato, the food delivery app revealed in its annual report.
The aroma of Hyderabadi biryani made its way on Reddit, and seeing the army of Zomato executives, Redditors cooked up a conversation.
"It is a holiday tomorrow, so people will relax with some biryani and cricket because booze isn't available."
"Seems half of hyderabad is ordering and the other half is delivering...."
"Damn. Never been to HYD! I thought Paradise was the most famous Biriyani there! But this is next level! Can’t wait to go there!"
"This just made me hype about biryani all the way in the UK gotta treat myself some biryani tonight"
"And these are the heroes who deliver it to us. Although I do thank the delivery guy every time I order good, I would again take this opportunity to thank all these people. Simply awesome. Just ride safe and follow traffic rules."
"I love this so much and I’m not even sure why"
"Super heros"
While one user educated others about the OG biryani outlet.
"Make sure you go the Original named Bawarchi in Hyderabad. There are also Restaurants named Bawarchi in other places too, but they are fake as i got to know after eating at one of these. It was called Green Bawarchi, and the Green was in small letters and Bawarchi was in big letters. I don't know why these Restaurant owners want to make fame depending upon someone's name, if their quality is good, they can make their own Restaurant name famous."
Which restaurant from your city deserves this kind of a queue? pic.twitter.com/dua2Yge7C1
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) April 10, 2019
Oh BTW, this picture was taken outside Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad. The total number of orders they receive in a day will blow your mind: https://t.co/M5M6lEceNq — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) April 10, 2019
