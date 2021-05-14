Hyderabad's 110-year-old Priest Becomes 'India's Oldest Man' to Battle Covid-19

Ramananda Teertha is “probably the oldest man in the country” to beat COVID-19, say the officials at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. 110-year-old Teertha was admitted to the state-run hospital on April 24. He was showing moderate covid symptoms. Teertha, who is a priest and stays at an Ashram in Keesara, Telangana, does not have any comorbidities. Doctors say that they will keep him at the hospital for a few more days to observe him. He will be soon moved to a non-oxygen bed and put on a liquid diet.

M Raja Rao, the superintendent of Gandhi hospital, told TOI, “Teertha, who is aged 110, recovered from Covid-19 after und after undergoing treatment at our hospital.”

In a video released by the hospital, Teertha can be seen answering the doctors’ questions lying on a bed in the hospital. He says that a few years ago he had come to Gandhi Hospital for leg surgery. Teertha is said to have spent nearly two decades living in the Himalayas.

Teertha has won the battle of covid even when recoveries are considered harder for the elderly as they are more likely to require hospitalisation. According to the central government, as of March 2021, about 88 per cent of people who died from COVID-19 were in the age group of 45 and above. The elderly are also more prone to reinfection compared to those aged under 65 years.

However, a good number of older people are also recovering, given they are provided early admission to hospitals, according to experts. In terms of the number of cases, the central government’s data till April indicated that the majority of cases lie among the younger population of those aged between 15 and 44 years. With the huge fatalities of more than 2 lakh people, India appears to have flattened its covid curve but the climbing down will be prolonged as per the experts.

