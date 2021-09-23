Hyderabad's 'Luqma' Kitchen Turns Women into 'Foodpreneurs', Professional Chefs

In the Old City of Hyderabad, women are becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’ by transforming their cooking hobbies into a profession, thanks to Luqma (meaning a morsel of food in Urdu), an initiative of Safa Society known for socio-economic empowerment of women in Telangana. Luqma is a team of chefs who cook delicious dishes, especially famous Hyderabadi cuisines, and offer door-delivery in Greater Hyderabad. At present, 15 women are associated with Luqma. The Safa Society runs on an “everyone owner and everyone employee" concept and gives commission to the chefs on each order. All the 15 women working with Luqma are single parents, including those who are widowed, divorced, or not supported by husband or in-laws.

Razia, one of the beneficiaries of Luqma initiative, hailing from Vattepally area of Hyderabad, said that she had faced financial troubles for a few months after the demise of her husband three years ago. To fulfil the daily needs of her children along with her in-laws, she joined Safa Society’s tailoring centre. She then joined Karwan Kitchen and trained as a professional chef. Expressing her happiness, she said that Safa Society provided her professional training in cooking and now with the association of LUQMA, she has been getting a guaranteed income of Rs 8,000 per month.

Another talented Chef, Asiya Sultana, said she learned to prepare famous Hyderabadi cuisines, like chicken biryani, ‘Luqma’ chicken, chicken cutlets, ‘pooran poori’ at Luqma. Currently, the chefs get a monthly income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 depending on orders received by the kitchen.

Speaking to News18, Fareesa Khan, Vice President of Safa Society said Luqma is trying to make the single women of Hyderabad ‘aatmanirbhar’. She said that at present, Luqma can deliver 1,000 orders per day. Fareesa is confident that if LUQMA gets more orders, the society would be able to increase the number of chefs in the team. “President of Safa Society Rubina Nafees Fatima aims to turn ordinary women into ‘foodpreneurs’ through the Luqma kitchen, making them self-reliant in the process," said Fareesa. She added that LUQMA has also been providing customized healthy homemade food for patients. They provided food for isolation centres at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can enjoy traditional dishes of Hyderabad like Khatti Dal, Bagaar-e-Baigan, Dum-ka-Kheema, Dal-Cha, Achari Chicken, Talawa Gosht, Qubooli, Dasti Roti, Mirchi-ka-salan, Shami Kebab, Chicken Cutlets, Gile-e-Firdaus, Qubani ka Mitha, Double Ka Mitha and many more, Fareesa explained. Anybody can reach LUQMA through their website, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and over phone. It is mandatory to order at least 24 to 48 hours before for delivery.

Syed Younus, Social Enterprises Manager at Safa Society, informed News18 that LUQMA gets more orders from the New City of Hyderabad compared to Old City. He said that for food delivery, LUQMA kitchen has collaborated with Mowo (Moving Women) social initiative foundation, which enables delivery by women executives. Syed added that at present, LUQMA also takes orders to prepare food for functions as the kitchen has the capacity to deliver for 1,000 people.

Luqma Studio

Safa Society has also introduced Luqma Studio, which is exclusively operated by women, at Dar-ul-Shifa. The studio, adjacent to the kitchen, can accommodate up to 25 persons, and the walls are decorated with various portraits that inspire women. In the studio, women can assemble for groups discussions and brainstorming sessions over entrepreneurship. Syed said that the Luqma Studio attempts to provide a safe and home-like space to women. Fareesa also told News18 that Luqma Studio can be an oasis for women seeking group discussion or meetings. They can order food or snacks from the kitchen in the process. She added that since being strated, the Luqma Studio has already hosted many events for women.

