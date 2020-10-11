Hyderabad's Viral Video Fame Leopard Trapped after being on the Loose for 5 Months

Hyderabad: A leopard which was roaming in and around Rajendra Nagar area on the outskirts of Hyderabad for the last five months was finally trapped by the personnel of the Telangana Forest Department on Sunday.

The leopard was captured in the early hours of the day in one of the cages laid by forest department officials near the Water and Land Management Training Institute (WALAMTARI) in Rajendra Nagar.

The male leopard, aged about 5-6 years, was relocated to the Nehru Zoological Park in the city, forest officials said.

"Today morning, the leopard was trapped in the cage and it has been translocated to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and kept in the zoo veterinary hospital for observation. The male leopard has some minor abrasions and injuries on the face, and the zoo vets had done the treatment," a zoo official said.

Following complete screening and recovery of male leopard at the Zoo Hospital, it will be released into the wild in two to three days after prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, it added.

The Forest Department had laid the cages with bait in Rajendra Nagar on Friday after receiving complaints of cattle deaths.

Divisional Forest Officer Sivaiah told reporters that in all probability it is the same leopard that had created a buzz in Mailardevpally area in May after it was seen resting near the median on the road.

The leopard was first spotted in the area on May 14 during lockdown. The video of its resting on the road, chasing a truck driver and also a pack of dogs attacking it had gone viral.

However, the attempts by the Forest Department to capture the leopard had proved futile.

Since then it was spotted by locals on a few occasions and had been the cause of panic.

Forest officers say the feline was roaming around Rajendra Nagar as the area was providing a good habitat.

The area abutting Hyderabad Airport road has abundant open lands, hillocks, wild boars, peacocks and other small prey, along with good water resources.