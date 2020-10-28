News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'Hydrate Yourself': Discovery of Water on Moon Has Led to a Meme Flood on Internet

Representative image.

Representative image.

The discovery was made by the US space agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) which indicated that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold or shadowed places.

On Monday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the discovery of water on the Moon and netizens channelled their inner meme artistry to celebrate or rather express their sarcasm toward the news.

Water molecules were discovered in Clavius Crater, located in the Moon's southern hemisphere.

Water molecules were discovered in Clavius Crater, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.

It also happens to be one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the lunar surface.

Also Read: NASA Discovers Water on Sunlit Surface of Moon, Could Help Astronauts in Future Lunar Missions

The news prompted creative reactions from netizens, including Twitter’s official account. Reminding users to keep themselves hydrated, Twitter said, “If the moon can hydrate so can you.”

Many took a sarcastic take on the news, as one user said that it might be the water bottle left by the astronauts who went there.

Another user took a dig at capitalists who might go to the moon and try to market the newly made discovery for their profits.

Some also demanded special moon water and the possibility of baptisms on the natural satellite. “So, we can do baptisms on the moon if needs be? Perfect!”

A water connoisseur had a very specific query, who commented, “Still or sparkling?”

An Indian Hera Pheri movie fan shared the image of Raju played by Akshay Kumar drenched in water and captioned it, “the moon according to nasa.”

The news also gave an opportunity to conspiracy theorists who asked why the discovery was not made when the astronauts landed on the Moon in 1969. “Why wasn’t it seen during multiple Apollo missions to the surface of the moon? Or was the moon landing staged?”


