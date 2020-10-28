'Hydrate Yourself': Discovery of Water on Moon Has Led to a Meme Flood on Internet

On Monday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the discovery of water on the Moon and netizens channelled their inner meme artistry to celebrate or rather express their sarcasm toward the news.

The discovery was made by the US space agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) which indicated that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold or shadowed places.

Water molecules were discovered in Clavius Crater, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.

It also happens to be one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the lunar surface.

💦🌚 Water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the Moon! This discovery from our @SOFIAtelescope indicates that water may be distributed across the surface, & not limited to cold, shadowed places. More: https://t.co/oIcCbbl50Y pic.twitter.com/Q5Ve6QwZJM — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

The news prompted creative reactions from netizens, including Twitter’s official account. Reminding users to keep themselves hydrated, Twitter said, “If the moon can hydrate so can you.”

If the moon can hydrate so can you — Twitter (@Twitter) October 26, 2020

H2O? More like H2whoa. — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

Many took a sarcastic take on the news, as one user said that it might be the water bottle left by the astronauts who went there.

Water bottle left by astronauts. lol — GaryKelejianAgent (@GaryKelejian) October 26, 2020

Another user took a dig at capitalists who might go to the moon and try to market the newly made discovery for their profits.

Some also demanded special moon water and the possibility of baptisms on the natural satellite. “So, we can do baptisms on the moon if needs be? Perfect!”

So, we can do baptisms on the moon if needs be? Perfect! — St. Peter's by-the-Sea Narragansett (@st_narragansett) October 26, 2020

A water connoisseur had a very specific query, who commented, “Still or sparkling?”

Still or sparkling? — Ben Cooper (@BenjaminC78) October 27, 2020

An Indian Hera Pheri movie fan shared the image of Raju played by Akshay Kumar drenched in water and captioned it, “the moon according to nasa.”

the moon according to nasa pic.twitter.com/da3tvubiiP — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 27, 2020

Why wasn’t it seen during multiple Apollo missions to the surface of the moon? Or was the moon landing staged? pic.twitter.com/XHiHSIqiWh — Rushabh Shah (@RxShah) October 27, 2020

The news also gave an opportunity to conspiracy theorists who asked why the discovery was not made when the astronauts landed on the Moon in 1969. “Why wasn’t it seen during multiple Apollo missions to the surface of the moon? Or was the moon landing staged?”