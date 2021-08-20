'I am a Good Person': US Teacher Inspires Students to Say Morning Affirmations

When a child is filled with confidence and positivity, they can achieve anything in life. But while negativity creeps in almost spontaneously, instilling positive outlooks requires effort and intent. So, when classesat Gideons Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia commenced last week after over a year of closure due to COVID-19, a fourth-grade teacher at the institute wanted her students to start the class on a positive note.

In a video that has now gone viral, the teacher named Neffiteria Acker is seen holding a mirror while her students walk up to it to say positive affirmations to themselves. Acker constantly encourages them and asks to be louder. Students say what they think is the best thing about them.

The clip was shared by Twitter user along with a caption that read, "I had chills listening to them say their affirmations."

I had chills listening to them say their affirmations 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/X67TnPYKGm— Cierra Levay Broadway (@levaymusic) August 11, 2021

The viral video so far has received over 1.6 million views along with 58 thousand likes on the microblogging site. The reply section of the tweet was flooded with reactions of users who lauded the teacher for her efforts. Replying to the tweet a user wrote, "The fact that if I genuinely wouldn't be able to say a single good thing about myself speaks volumes. What a wonderful teacher for teaching kids to love themselves."

Some users were left teary-eyed by this heartwarming video and said that instilling confidence in a child is the most important thing for their development.

I LOOOOOVE this! I do something similar with handheld mirrors. I’m gonna try this 🥰— Kerensa Smith (@rensa2cute) August 14, 2021

practicing this is so important for when kids start struggling with self confidence 🥺💖💖💖— third eye blind s/t fan account (@LauraNKamienski) August 15, 2021

this is the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen— ellie moon🌙 (@elliemoon1313) August 14, 2021

After the clip viral on the internet, it also grabbed the attention of the mainstream media. Speaking to FOX television in an interview, Acker said that this affirmation is something that she does with her herself every morning. She added that doing it daily brought a tremendous amount of confidence and self-value increase. So, when the school opened up, she decided to do it with her students.

