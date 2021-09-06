'I am a Person Who Travels': Kerala Man Who Got a Shoutout for 'The Alchemist' Auto

K A Pradeep is ecstatic as his favourite author Paulo Coelho, tweeted a picture of his auto-rickshaw with the name “The Alchemist” and “ Paulo Coelho” written on it. Pradeep first saw the picture tweeted by Paulo when someone sent it to his son. Many of his friends called him up and told him that his auto’s picture was shared by the Brazilian author himself. According to Pradeep, he was awestruck when he saw the tweet.

On September 5, celebrated author Paulo Coelho tweeted a photo of an autorickshaw with his name and book written on it. Since he has been riding, many have clicked his pictures, so Pradeep does not know who clicked this particular photo that was tweeted.

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

55-year-old Pradeep runs an auto-rickshaw in Kerala’s Ernakulam. He read the Malayalam translation of The Alchemist about 10 years back, became a huge fan of Paulo and thus, named his auto-rickshaw The Alchemist.

Pradeep told News18, “There are many things from his books that we can understand and learn. My thinking has changed, we get new perspectives. I was so fascinated by The Alchemist and even if it’s for a short distance, I am also a person who travels in my auto and decided to name it The Alchemist.”

Pradeep has been a voracious reader for at least the past 30 years. He says since he named his auto The Alchemist, many of his customers talk to him about books, give him suggestions on which books to read. There are even customers who have gifted him books. Pradeep has read 9 books by Paulo including ‘Veronica decides to die’ and Eleven Minutes.

Pradeep dreams of meeting his favourite author Paulo one day and says that if he comes anywhere in India, he will try to go and meet him.

