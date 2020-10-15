'I am a Woman, Hear me Roar': These Powerful Tweets on Feminism Are What You Need Today

Feminism as a concept has often been critiqued and misunderstood by many. Some have even misjudged it as an idea of women who hate men and associated it with male bashing. It is essentially about having equal rights as the men and for that, wome have constantly waged battles throughout the ages.

While it took time, some battles seem to have been won but many are yet to be successful. And even though we do not need any particular day to remind ourselves of how the cocnept of equality should resonate in all of us, some women and their powerful thoughts on feminism makes us sit up and take note. Here are some powerful tweets on feminism to make your day.

With 800 and above retweets, this tweet makes a sarcastic joke with a little hint of being hated to be born as women.

I miss walking into a store and immediately realizing it’s too fancy but pretending to look around for a few minutes for the benefit of the salesperson who already hates me by default — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) September 21, 2020

American author and journalist Jennifer Wright tweeted about a dialogue of a man complaining about being oppressed in this society if he is not expressive enough. The tweet was retweeted by 3k people.

Middle aged man: If I don't get paid to say whatever I want wherever I want it, I am oppressed.Woman: *Apologizes to a chair for bumping into it." — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) April 24, 2018

A twitter user tweeted about how the men are stuck with fascist opinions and the podcast are being subjected to men dominated talks.

son: mommy what’s a podcast?me: well, dear, when a group of men love their opinions very much... — count of monte christo (@KimmyMonte) December 27, 2018

Another user tweeted that the amount of hard work and troubles women put in to reach their career goals.

WOMAN: studies, grinds, toils, climbs little by little, is passed over time and again, puts in dues, becomes expert in her field, finally reaches career goal after years of busting assMAN: [shows up, possibly even by accident] job, yes? OTHER MAN: yes, jobMEN: [high 5] — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 12, 2018

The image in these tweets depicts the way men behave in society whenever women raise their voice on feminism or being a woman.

Whenever a woman tweets about feminism. pic.twitter.com/DkLvkFQa27 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 16, 2017

Comedian Becca O'Neal tweeted a strong message in support of the ‘MeToo movement.’

i remember reading this article abt how old timey women were called crazy for stabbing handsy men with their hat pins to get them to keep their hands to themselves. so if yall dont like the me too movement, we could always get back to stabbin — Becca O'Neal 🍒🍒 (@becca_oneal) January 30, 2019

The Twitter user said that like the fact that ‘roses are red and violets are blue’ there are no men who can tell a woman what to do. She emphasized that women should be able to do whatever she likes.

Roses are red Violets are blue pic.twitter.com/hftN1eylwv — رانيا (@OGranya_) October 26, 2018

Ashley Graham tweeted that emphasized ‘beauty beyond size.’

Yes!!! Many women should feel that they are now being represented! #beautybeyondsize #AskAshley https://t.co/5hDwQIv3jw — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) February 16, 2016

The twitter user talks about baby showers that usually reveals the gender of the baby but actually the gathering to decide to be happy if it’s a boy or undesired if it is a girl.

I love the exciting moment at a gender reveal party when you find out if the baby will be a boy or if it’ll be unlikable — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 2, 2019

The picture is actually about a signboard which says ‘Men’ and write ‘Step Up’ below it. It’s funny though but the tweet wants to says that men should literally step up in their thinking power.

This tweet is about the patriarchy of the society where women are put inside the kitchen.

The patriarchy's fatal mistake was installing windows over the kitchen sink so we could see what was outside. — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 13, 2015

Amy Schumer posted a picture of the ‘Pirelli Calendar’ shoot with the caption “Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman.”

The twitter page ‘WomanAgainstFeminism’ came up with this interesting tweet.

I don’t need fesmm I miss the GOOD OLD DAYS when men were MEN & women were WOMEN! and there were no VACCINES & if you got a disease you DIED — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) March 13, 2016

This one spoke of men, rather masculinity and the miconceptions attached to it. Men can also be as fragile as glass and it doesn’t relate to their masculinity with strong physical or emotional features.

The jellyfish is the most masculine creature in the sea, as it is both fragile and toxic — Incels and Peppermints (@woodmuffin) March 28, 2017

This tweet is a reply to the people who still comment that women should be only in the kitchen.

Telling a woman to get back in the kitchen is a weird insult to lob on Twitter. We can still tweet from kitchens. We have wifi & data plans. — Scary Gillis (@living_marble) April 14, 2016

The tweet depicts the understanding of the people on the word ‘feminism’ and ‘gender equality.’

"Feminism? no thanks, i prefer gender equality" Water? no thanks, i prefer H2O — Little Miss Classy (@MissRedKisss) March 6, 2015

This one spoke about the problems attached with victim shaming.

Can’t wait to viciously attack the actress whose black dress isn’t black enough instead of the men responsible for the problem they’re protesting — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 7, 2018

One of the twitter handlers tweeted “My feminist dream is to one day not be surprised when an item of clothing I’ve bought has pockets.”

My feminist dream is to one day not be surprised when an item of clothing I’ve bought has pockets. — Kathleen Smith (@fangirltherapy) January 11, 2018

This one is actually from a a book titled “Men Explain Things To Me.” It’s an essay collection.

The book I’m reading just asked “why is the story of the boy who cried wolf told over and over in our society, and not the story of Cassandra, the woman who told the truth but was never believed?” pic.twitter.com/wGQS3YyVQI — kerra (@heykerra) January 1, 2018

A sarcastic tweet that quotes ‘I feel like Men aren't sending us their best people.’

I feel like Men aren't sending us their best people. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 9, 2018

The Tonight Show writer Rachel Wenitsky tweeted this one.

We should probably stop applauding men for marrying accomplished women as if they adopted a blind one-legged rescue dog — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) January 2, 2015

This tweet questions the mindset of the people that blames a girl always.

"All these girls getting themselves pregnant" Wow, self impregnating teenage girls, men should be afraid woman r evolving at alarming rates — Lex (@nursealexiss) April 25, 2014

Zendaya tweeted that women are also beautiful without putting on make-up.

@Manstagram_ that awkward moment when this tweet is irrelevant cause she's slaying both ways #wannaborrowmyglasses pic.twitter.com/4BXge1Ch4K — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 10, 2015

Even though this is not even a drop on just how sassy women can be on social media, we hope you enjoyed reading through all of them and can even make up some of the very best feminism quotes.