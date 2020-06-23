'I am Guided by His Lessons': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Remembers His Father's Passion for Work

In a heart-warming ode to his father, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remembered him as an “institution builder”.

“I am guided by the lessons he taught me by living his life to fulfill his passions and principles,” Nadella wrote in a post on LinkdIn on Sunday which was celebrated as Father's Day this year. He said that his first memories of his father were him reading a thick hardback book late in the night after he had returned from a trip to rural parts of the country.

“Everything was quiet and dark, except for the bedside light that reflected off his white kurta and the mosquito net. There were many official reports stacked by the bedside. He had returned home late, after everyone else had gone to bed, from a grueling trip to a remote area in rural India during a difficult period of turmoil in the district we lived in,” Nadella wrote recalling his favourite Russian author and “his passions, his values, and his life’s work.”

Nadella further wrote about the passion and dedication his father had towards his work as a civil servant. “To him this was not a professional career choice, but a calling.”

Nadella’s father, Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, was an IAS officer and passed away last year.

“To him, land reforms, bonded labor abolition, watershed development, rural employment programs, self-help groups, disabled communities, and much more were not topics or portfolios, but his life’s purpose,” he wrote.



He also wrote how his father’s way of combining work with his life’s passions, the deep meaning he derived from it, has shaped his “views of work and life.”

“His overall life’s pursuit was clear: working as a public servant creating systems that could deliver on universal rights (food, housing, health, education, employment) in spite of India’s complexity, constraints, and scale,” Nadella wrote.

“I work and live in a very different context and time. And yet I am guided by the lessons he taught me by living his life to fulfill his passions and principles,” Nadella wrote in the conclusion in the ode to his father.

