'I am on Cloud Nine': Kashmiri Student Bags Scholarship of Rs 51 Lakh at Qatar University after Many Struggles

Maleeha Zehra, a class 12 student from Srinagar, had a dream to study international relations in a foreign university. Struggling her way through the multiple lockdowns in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kashmiri teenager has bagged a $70,000 (over Rs 51 lakh) scholarship at the prestigious Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Qatar.

“I am on cloud nine. This is beyond my imagination — everything that I am feeling and everything that is happening… My parents and everyone in my family are happy. People who I haven’t been in touch with for years are now calling and congratulating me,” Zehra told Indian Express after receiving the university letter late last month.

A student of Delhi Public School, Srinagar, Zehra got the much needed support from her teachers who stood by her every step of the way. Particularly, one of her teachers, Shazia Fida, was her rock. “She was my class teacher in Class 10 and the activity-in-charge at DPS,” revealed Zehra.

Zehra was in class 11 when 4G internet services were blacked out in J&K after the state was divided into two union territories following the 5 August 2019-move by the central government. “That year I couldn’t do much in terms of my applications,” said Zehra as she remembered the uncertain times.

Then came the pandemic which again tested the will of Zehra who, like many, went through a challenging 2020. “Thankfully my grades and an exchange programme in Brazil I went on in 2018 all added to my application. But it was a very tricky and challenging year for me,” she recalled.

Interestingly, DPS Srinagar has a history of churning out students like Zehra who went on to pursue their dream in some of the world’s best universities. School chairman Vijay Dhar said, “The school has been doing this for many years. We have a couple of students in Stanford on full scholarship too.”

