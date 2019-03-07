LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'I Am Person in My Own Right': Indira Jaising Asks AG to Withdraw Comment Referring to Her as Someone's Wife in Court

Jaising had filed an intervention in the contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and lawyer Anand Grover, who also happens to be Jaising's husband, was representing her.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:March 7, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
'I Am Person in My Own Right': Indira Jaising Asks AG to Withdraw Comment Referring to Her as Someone's Wife in Court
Jaising had filed an intervention in the contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and lawyer Anand Grover, who also happens to be Jaising's husband, was representing her.
The hearing of lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan's contempt case in the Supreme Court on Thursday unexpectedly led to a discussion about women's individual identities.

While the hearing concluded with Bhushan admitting to a "genuine mistake" in tweeting that the government had perhaps submitted to it fabricated minutes of a meeting of the high-powered selection panel on the appointment of interim CBI chief, it was lawyer Indira Jaising who trended on social media after she was referred to in court as somebody's 'wife'.

Jaising, who is a senior Supreme Court advocate, had filed an intervention in the contempt case and fellow senior lawyer Anand Grover, who also happens to be Jaising's husband, was representing her.

However, when Grover spoke on her behalf and referred to her as 'Ms Jaising', the Attorney General KK Venugopal asked him to refer to Jaising as his wife.

At this, Jaising chose to speak out against the labeling. Demanding that the AG take back his statement, Jaising said "I am a person in my own right. We are not to be identified as somebody's spouse, wife or husband," she was quoted as saying by journalists present in court.

"This is why I haven't changed my name (after marriage)", Jaising is further quoted to have said. She further requested the AG to treat her as a lawyer and not as someone's spouse "...Please see me as a lawyer. It's my choice as to who should represent me," the senior lawyer said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.







Jaising also apologised to the AG for raising her voice but maintained he withdraw the comment. sharing the incident on Twitter, Jaising warned others to mind their language in court.





The posts have since gone viral with many criticizing the AG as well as Justice Arun Mishra as well as the apex court for exhibiting such sexist behavior, even in this day and age. Many also praised Jaising for her grit in speaking out inside a packed courtroom to defend her identity as an individual.
































The comments come a day before International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Bhushan refused to tender "unconditional apology" in the apex court for seeking recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from hearing the contempt petition filed against him by Attorney General K K Venugopal.
