'I Am Virat Kohli' Declares David Warner's Daughter in Adorable Instagram Video
In a video posted by Candice Warner, David Warner's wife, the Australian left-hander's daughter Ivy Mae can be seen batting and repeatedly claiming that she's Indian skipper.
Image credits: David Warner / Instagram | AFP.
After serving a year-ban, David Warner is at his prime and the opener now wants his daughter to be a player like Indian captain Virat Kohli.
In a video posted by Candice Warner, David Warner's wife, the Australian left-hander's daughter Ivy Mae can be seen batting and repeatedly claiming "I'm Virat Kohli". She captioned the video stating:
"This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli".
Warner is fourth in the list of all-time top run-getters in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), accumulating 4,706 runs in from 126 matches, averaging 43.17, which happens to be the highest in the tournament.
Since the 2014 season, David Warner has been in a class of his own in the IPL. In that edition, he finished fourth in the top run-getters list, which was topped by Robin Uthappa.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Instagram Will Hide Likes on Posts in The US, Influencers Must be Quite Worried
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 41 Written Updates: Salman Welcomes Vishal as New Wild Card Contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar
- ATP Finals: Roger Federer Up Against It after Shocking Dominc Thiem Defeat