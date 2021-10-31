'I Am Warning': Sabyasachi Gets Ultimatum from MP Minister Over Mangalsutra Ad

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been recently receiving flak for his ad campaign selling Mangalsutra that featured a model wearing a bra. While social media users continued to argue on the “nudity" aspect in the ad, the criticisms weren’t limited to mere comments on virtual platforms as Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has now issued a warning to the ace designer on Sunday, saying that if he did not take down the ad within 24 hours, he would face legal action. Mishra shared a video from his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful. If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours #SabyasachiMukherjee Legal action will be taken by registering a case against him."

In the video, Mishra said, “I have seen the advertisement. It is very objectionable and hurting to religious sentiments. The yellow part of a mangalsutra stands for Parvati, while the black part represents Shiv."

“A mangalsutra stands for conjugal happiness. I have already raised objections before. Now I am warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee personally and giving him an ultimatum of 24 hours," added Mishra.

Mishra’s warning comes a day after Ashutosh J Dubey, who is a legal advisor to BJP-Maharashtra, issued a legal notice to Sabyasachi for “using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement."

In his notice, he stated that there is a scientific justification behind wearing a Mangalsutra. He wrote: “I say that in India majority of people associate Mangalsutra with a religious custom. There is also a sound scientific justification behind it. Hindu culture emphasises on wearing a Mangalsutra made of pure gold and it is advised that the Mangalsutra should be hidden behind the inners and your promotional advertisement features heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra…"

Sabyasachi’s luxury label recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. The ad campaign featured a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a Mangalsutra, which has been launched as part of the collection.

