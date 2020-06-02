'I Can Lift 50 kg': 80-Year-Old Coolie Wins Hearts for Helping Migrants at Lucknow Station For Free

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the livelihoods of lakhs of people into a chaotic situation. Daily wagers, footpath vendors, migrant labourers have been affected the most and have been thronging in railway platforms to board trains to reach home.

In the midst of the unrelenting pandemic, stories of people helping distressed ones abound.

Now, an 80-year-old coolie, Mujibullah has been helping migrant workers at a railway station in Lucknow by carrying their luggage for free has come to the fore.

According to a report in news agency ANI, the octogenarian has been working for 8-10 hours daily and lifts 50 kg on his head.

"I am working as a coolie here and I provide free service to the passengers. I am 80 years old and still, I can lift 50kgs weight on my head," Mujibullah told ANI.

Not only has Mujibullah been carrying luggage free of costs, he has also been providing food and water to the passengers on trains, reported Hindustan Times.

It further said Mujibullah hopes to earn money once the situation improves.

Mujibullah’s noble gesture has struck a chord with many people including Congress’ General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Honouring him with a certificate of appreciation for his gesture, Priyanka said he will be remembered for his contributions. She further said she salutes him for his service.

In India, over 1 lakh 90 thousand people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the death toll has crossed over 5,000.