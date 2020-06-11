'I Can't Breathe': Amazon Pulls Down T-shirt Depicting George Floyd’s Death After Backlash

Amazon has recently been in controversy after putting the 'I Can’t Breathe' t-shirts for sale, which had a picture of George Floyd and the Minnesota ex-officer printed on it. After facing flak, the e-commerce company has withdrawn the advertisement.

As reported by BBC, the T-shirt on sale showed the picture of the ex-policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. The kids’ T-shirt was listed for $14.99 (Rs 1,136) in the US Amazon store. It is to be noted that it was a third-party advertisement.

However, soon after receiving complaints, the online retailer not only pulled it down but also mentioned that the case is being investigated.

The selling policy on Amazon prohibits the listing of any item depicting a crime scene or a similar picture.

Some of the customers also complained that the t-shirt seller was the same person who earlier targeted the Black Lives Matter movement and its supporters.

In its statement to the BBC, Amazon mentioned, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available".

While the said T-shirt has been removed, Amazon has still listed other t-shirts with similar pictures, with the caption "against violent law enforcement". However, these are out of stock at the moment.

In order to support the recent movement against racial discrimination, Amazon has recently banned the use of its controversial facial recognition software for a year.