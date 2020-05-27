BUZZ

'I Can't Breathe': Final Words of Black Man Before Being Killed by White Cops Cause Anger on Twitter

Many have shared their criticism of the police brutality with artworks and tweets | Image credit: Twitter

George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a police officer who held his neck down with his knee for several minutes despite the later begging that he couldn't breathe.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
The killing of George Floyd, a black man who yelled "I can't breathe" while being pinned to the ground by a white police officer kneeling on him in Minneapoli, Minnesota, has caused widespread outrage in the United States and beyond.

Floyd, who was filmed by a bystander while being pinned to the ground by a police officer who held his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes despite begging that he couldn't breathe.

In the footage that has since gone viral, Floyd can repeatedly be heard pleading "Please, please, I cannot breathe," while the police officer continued to choke him. Floyd, who is shirtless, also asks for watter, sputters, coughs and says that the knee was hurting his neck and his stomach. But the police officer does not loosen the hold.

Eventually, Floyd can be seen going limp under the cop.

After an influential civil rights advocate, Ben Crump, identified the victim as George Floyd, police confirmed that the man had indeed died on Monday. Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired since the incident with the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condoning the action against the cops as the "right thing".

Protests have nevertheless broken out against the killing of the man with many in Minneapolis flooding the streets and clashing with police, which came down with riot gear to quell the demonstrations.

Social media was also aflame with photos and videos of the protests as well as the haunting hashtag #ICantBreathe which netizens used to share their views and express dissent against police brutality and racism.

People also shared artwork and gave calls for resistance using the emotive hashtag which has become a slogan of dissent on social media as well as off it. All through Monday and Tuesday, protesters in Michigan braved the COVID-19 lockdown to protest against the alleged "white supremacy" of that pervaded the legal system.

Some shared images of protests in Minnesota while pointing out the different ways in which police handled both the situations.

The killing of Floyd follows the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville who was killed by police on March 13. The incident also follows heated deabate regarding police handling of the Ahmaud Arbury killing case in which a black man was killed while running through a mostly-white neighbourhood. Arrests only followed after videos of the incident went viral, provoking many questions regarding the delay. The incident also brought back memories of the 2014 killing of unarmed Eric Garner who was killed by cops in New York.

While four cops have since been suspended including the one who was filmed kneeling on Floyd, many are demanding stricter punishment for the cops. The FBI is further investigating the case.


