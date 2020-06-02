BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Mural in War-Torn Syria Shows the Power of Protests

Image credits: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP.

Artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun joined the global protest by painting a mural of Floyd in Syria's Binnish that read 'I can't breathe' and 'No to racism'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
"Black Lives Matter."

Thousands of people around the world have gathered to protest against the killing of an African-American man George Floyd at the hands of the police. The incident caught on tape triggered marches across US states, only to stretch its wings to other countries and become a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. Days after his gruesome death, the site of the deadly incident became a memorial spot along with a mural of Floyd.

Not just Minneapolis where Floyd was pinned to death, murals have cropped up in different corners of the world including war-torn Syria, where artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun joined the protest by painting a mural of Floyd in Binnish that read "I can't breathe" and "No to racism".

The powerful pictures from Syria soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter.

"This town in Syria was destroyed. There were hardly any walls left. Two artists - Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun - could have painted anything they wanted on this remaining wall. They chose to paint a mural of George Floyd," wrote one Twitter user.






A video of the Syrian artists finishing up the mural also went viral on the website.


Artists around the world paid homage to Floyd with powerful paintings.



The site where Floyd was killed saw people praying, embracing and laying bouquets of flowers and homemade "I Can't Breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" signs on several already sprawling memorials at the intersection.