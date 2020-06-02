'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Mural in War-Torn Syria Shows the Power of Protests

"Black Lives Matter."

Thousands of people around the world have gathered to protest against the killing of an African-American man George Floyd at the hands of the police. The incident caught on tape triggered marches across US states, only to stretch its wings to other countries and become a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. Days after his gruesome death, the site of the deadly incident became a memorial spot along with a mural of Floyd.

Not just Minneapolis where Floyd was pinned to death, murals have cropped up in different corners of the world including war-torn Syria, where artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun joined the protest by painting a mural of Floyd in Binnish that read "I can't breathe" and "No to racism".

The powerful pictures from Syria soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter.

"This town in Syria was destroyed. There were hardly any walls left. Two artists - Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun - could have painted anything they wanted on this remaining wall. They chose to paint a mural of George Floyd," wrote one Twitter user.





This put me into tears. Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun with their mural of George Floyd in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on June 1, 2020. #blacklivesmatter

This town in Syria was destroyed. There were hardly any walls left. Two artists - Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun - could have painted anything they wanted on this remaining wall. They chose to paint a mural of George Floyd.









A mural of George Floyd on the remnant of a building destroyed by Assad regime in Idlib Syria. No to racism.

Extraordinary photo in the @nytimes of two artists in Syria, the world's most brutalized land, creating a George Floyd mural, and expressing express solidarity with victims thousands of miles away, in a country that shares responsibility for their country's devastation.









As #Syria is going through a lot and people there are getting killed everyday, it doesn't mean that the free Syrian people wouldn't stand with others people From #Idlib #Syria all the way to the #US & the rest of the world #NoToRacism #ICantBreathe #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd .

Syrian artists paint a mural depicting George Floyd,an unarmed African-American man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Mineapolis police officer,in Binnish in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on June1,2020#BlackLivesMatter



A video of the Syrian artists finishing up the mural also went viral on the website.





VIDEO: As they finish up their memorial mural in Idlib, Syria, the artists remember the late George Floyd, iterate their stance against all forms of racism, and emphasize that they hope all people will be able to live in freedom and dignity

Artists around the world paid homage to Floyd with powerful paintings.







George Floyd mural on a boarded up building on Hennepin:

Thought many would appreciate this. Pensacola Graffiti Bridge mural by Brandon Vessels from Alabama. #GeorgeFloyd #SayHisNameGeorgeFloyd



The site where Floyd was killed saw people praying, embracing and laying bouquets of flowers and homemade "I Can't Breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" signs on several already sprawling memorials at the intersection.

