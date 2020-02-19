'I Can't': Jo's Dialogue from Oscar-Winning 'Little Women' Inspires Hilarious Memes on Twitter

A popular dialogue from American actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women, which won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design this year, has turned into a funny meme on Twitter.

In the scene from the movie, Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) professes his love for Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and asks for her hand in marriage. However, she rejects him, saying, “I can’t, I can't! I have tried it, I can’t.” The ‘I can’t’ dialogue has attracted funny reactions by tweeple, adding it to situations like, “When someone tells me to study”.

Los Angeles-based writer Alison Herman shared the meme on social media. She added the dialogue from Little Women to the situation, “trying to write a sentence without an em dash.”

trying to write a sentence without an em dash pic.twitter.com/hWhsOsJlN3 — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) February 17, 2020

Check out other reactions:

me when someone suggests i simply take coffee cups out of my car when i’m done drinking them instead of letting my car become a giant trash can



pic.twitter.com/eQJ8iHKPoe — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 17, 2020

When people ask me to write a song without the lyric “She said...”

pic.twitter.com/gB05mJAPPL — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) February 17, 2020

me trying to think of other adverbs besides “literally” pic.twitter.com/81jUWsMm8U — bella (@cerseironan) February 17, 2020

Me in 2013 to my mom after she suggested finding a job on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/vijNp1AW3H — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) February 17, 2020

Amy Adams when we keep yelling at her to win her Oscar pic.twitter.com/jbFmIzONsM — noah (@homoah) February 18, 2020

martin scorsese attempting to make a film without de niro or dicaprio pic.twitter.com/RBiVVdT4vG — gina (@eyesvvideshut) February 16, 2020

Comments: stop calling it Baby Yoda. It’s The Child.



Us: pic.twitter.com/ZvZlgnvPpH — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 17, 2020

Little Women was nominated for six Academy Awards this year – Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. The 2019 film adaptation of the classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Eliza Scanlen in pivotal roles.

The Greta Gerwig’s movie was liked by fans and critics alike and earned a whopping box-office collection of 178 million dollars.