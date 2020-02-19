English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'I Can't': Jo's Dialogue from Oscar-Winning 'Little Women' Inspires Hilarious Memes on Twitter

Image credit: Twitter

In the scene, Laurie professes his love for Jo March and asks for her hand in marriage. However, she rejects him, saying, 'I can’t, I can't! I have tried it, I can’t.'

A popular dialogue from American actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women, which won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design this year, has turned into a funny meme on Twitter.

In the scene from the movie, Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) professes his love for Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and asks for her hand in marriage. However, she rejects him, saying, “I can’t, I can't! I have tried it, I can’t.” The ‘I can’t’ dialogue has attracted funny reactions by tweeple, adding it to situations like, “When someone tells me to study”.

Los Angeles-based writer Alison Herman shared the meme on social media. She added the dialogue from Little Women to the situation, “trying to write a sentence without an em dash.”

Check out other reactions:

Little Women was nominated for six Academy Awards this year – Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. The 2019 film adaptation of the classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Eliza Scanlen in pivotal roles.

The Greta Gerwig’s movie was liked by fans and critics alike and earned a whopping box-office collection of 178 million dollars.

