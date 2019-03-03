'I Can't Tell You That': From Nagpur Police to Sehwag, Twitter Can't Keep Calm About IAF Pilot Abhinandan

When someone asks for your OTP :



"I am not supposed to tell you this"#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳#NagpurPolice — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) March 1, 2019

Completely nailed it...😂😂😂 — Akshay W (@akkiiieeee) March 2, 2019

True, in the world of digitalisation, need to tell ' I am not supposed to tell this' is right sentence everyone should tell — MohanV (@vmohan388) March 2, 2019

This tweet in not only for Nagapur (as it is tweeted by Nagapur police) this is global message and the right sentence to be used when ever someone ask for confidential information in the world of digitalisation — MohanV (@vmohan388) March 2, 2019

Really innovative way of creating awareness. Pls keep it up. — MilindMkulkarni 🇮🇳 (@MkulkarniMilind) March 3, 2019

Who handles your account? Nice https://t.co/H78EDhCYZm — Sachin Verma (@sachinverma1) March 1, 2019

How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage 🙏 #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you.#WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis pic.twitter.com/IfqBFNNa3T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2019

"I am not supposed to tell you that...." This dialogue deserves a Gallantry Award...#welcomehomeabhinandan pic.twitter.com/P93OpIP9FY — sivaji🇮🇳 (@sathvik_96) March 1, 2019

Q : What's the bravest line have you ever heard?

Ans : I am not supposed to tell you this!#WelcomeHomeHero pic.twitter.com/C0pFpKjtBO — Vishal (@vishal_nagan) March 1, 2019

"I am not supposed to tell you this" #WelcomeBackAbinandan pic.twitter.com/ki95KKdcFc — Avinash Karthikeyam (@lovecodeerror) March 1, 2019

Welcome Back Champion! India will never forget these words ‘I am not supposed to tell you this’. Jai Hind🇮🇳#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/Gt3nYxuiB4 — Shivendra Pratap Singh (@shivendralive) March 1, 2019