'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
In the wake of Pulwama attack, Pakistani journalist Sheyr Mirza has launched #AntiHateChallenge to speak out against war and terrorism.
Photos posted by Sehyr Mirza / Aman ki Asha | Facebook
"I am Pakistani and I condemn Pulwama terrorist attack."
Amid all the hate and bigotry that has plagued the social media on both sides of the border in the past few days, Pakistani journalist Sheyr Mirza has launched #AntiHateChallenge to speak out against war and terrorism and diffuse the growing tensions between India and Pakistan.
In the wake of the Pulwama attack on a convoy that left several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers dead last Thursday, Mirza urged her countrymen and social media users to join the campaign of peace.
With #WeStandWithIndia #NoToWar written on the placard the journalist, in a Facebook post, wrote that the initiative did not only condemn the attack but was also aimed at expressing solidarity with their Indian counterparts.
Quoting Indian poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, Mirza wrote:
Whether blood be ours or theirs, Its the blood of humankind.
Whether wars be waged in the east or west, It is the murder of world-peace.
Whether houses be bombed or borders, The temple of the Soul is wounded.
War is a problem itself. How will war resolve problems?
Today it will rain fire and blood, Tomorrow, hunger and scarcity.
In her post that was shared on Aman Ki Asha page on Facebook, Mirza wrote:
We're deeply disturbed over the tragic terror attack that claimed innocent lives in Kashmir. In such testing times, we need more sane voices to speak out against war and terrorism. We have initiated this #AntiHateChallenge to not only condemn the attack but also express solidarity with our Indian friends. Requesting Pakistani fellows, who share our feelings to please, join in 🙏
Holding placards that read a similar message, several women from Pakistan joined her campaign.
Photo credit: Sehyr Mirza
The #AntiHateChallenge was widely circulated on social media and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar lauded the initiative by young Pakistanis.
Last week, Pakistani comedian Junaid Akram had questioned the people who easily resorted to violence or threats of violence.
Akram, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Khalli Karao', started the video by asking Indians why they were threatening Pakistan so much on social media. He said that war-mongering was easy but the only people profiting from it were the arms dealers and certain sections of the government.
