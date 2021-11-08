'I Couldn't Breathe': Witnesses at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert Recall Horror

If you’ve ever been to a music festival - you know how sometimes crowds get out of hand. The excitement at the arenas lead to broken rails, sometimes people being injured in the crowd, and very commonly in metal genre festivals, mosh pits. But all of these accidents are usually controlled - and don’t result in major injury or loss of life. That wasn’t the case for the Travis Scott stage at Astroworld festival in Houston, where things got out of hand in a way it was no longer safe. After a massive crowd surge on Friday night left eight people dead and more than 300 injured, including a 10-year-old. More than 50,000 fans had gathered during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, reported Houston Chronicle. As many as 23 people were hospitalised and more than 300 treated throughout the day. Scott’s Friday night set was broadcast live on Apple Music. It featured his usual high-energy performance style, along with an extended appearance from Drake. The Astroworld Festival was founded by Scott in 2018. For the concert-goers, the fun musical experience turned into a nightmare, as many from the concert have shared accounts of what they witnessed: From people getting separated, stampede with people on the floor near the stage, not being able to breathe, and finally begging the staff for help and being ignored.

The most horrifying account came from Seanna, who was at the concert, got separated from her friend, and even tried stopping the staff. Sharing her personal account on Instagram, Seanna wrote, “Today is November 5th, 2021. It is a Friday. Who I am in this story is not important, rather it important the things I have now witnessed. Astrowonu, Houston, Texas. Travis Scott is the only one performing. I don’t know how many people were at the festival, but I do know that every single person was at that stage. My friend and I wanted to be close to the stage - as close as we could possibly get. We were not able to get very close, but we did end up on the side, near the walkway in the middle. Surrounding us were chest-high metal gates. “Barriers." We stood there for two hours, as did every other person. Every gap was filled, where your feet were placed was where they stayed. Energy rose as the time neared - beginning the show. Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown - in other people. There were so many people. Tall men, women. Women and men where the only thing they could see was the back of the person in front of them. The rush of people became tighter and tighter. Breathing

became something only a few were capable of. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick, hot air. My friend began to gasp for breath, and she told me we needed to get out. We tried. There was nowhere to go. The shoving got harder and harder. If someone’s arms had been up, it was no longer a possibility to put it down. So, people began to choke one another as the mass swayed. It became more and

more violent. We began to scream for help. We could see security, just a few people over, in the walkway in the middle. It got tighter. Impossible to breathe, as our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us. More people began to scream for help," she wrote in her account.

McCarty said she was shoved to the ground she saw a body of a man. At this point, she had realized that there were “two layers of fallen people" below the crowd. “There were people. Unconscious. Being trampled by every foot that slammed into the ground as each individual tried to keep themselves upright," she wrote. After almost losing her balance and falling into the crowd once again, she said she was pulled back up by a man near her and was able to move toward the back of the crowd where she was hoisted over a guardrail. From there, she spotted a cameraman on an elevated platform that looked toward the crowd. McCarty said she climbed the ladder and found herself trying to get the cameraman’s attention for help. “I climbed the ladder and pointed to the hole, telling him people were dying,’ she wrote. “He told me to get off the platform, and continued filming. I screamed over and over again. He wouldn’t even look in the direction, so I pushed the camera so it pointed toward where I had just come from." She said the cameraman called somebody else up, so she tried to tell him exactly what she had explained to the cameraman about the situation. McCarty said neither did anything after trying to explain what she had witnessed. She finally climbed down and went under the platform to call 911 where she was told that the medical team was being called in.

A video of Seanna has also gone viral. The video shows her climbing the stage of the cameraman, pointing to the crowd, and begging him, only for him to ask her to get away.

Another man who is also visible in the video, Ayden Cruz, also went viral for trying to stop the concert by asking staff. According to footage online, they asked him to “stop the show" because “there is someone dead” in the crowd. The man behind the camera then appeared to dismiss them and gestured to them to get off the block. In an Instagram story post after the event, Cruz claimed that people were mocking him for “caring more about helping people, whose lives are in danger, over a concert,”. He also said that by the time he and Seanna had climbed the platform, “it wasn’t too late to stop the show."

Another account from the concert has also gone viral, where she details the horror of seeing a dead man on the floor and not having space to even back away from him.

I barely survived one of the worst concert tragedies in history, and this is my story. Someone needs to be held accountable for this. The families of the affected people deserve justice and peace after this horrible tragedy. #astroworld #astrofest #travisscott #houston pic.twitter.com/tHxTTghfrc— cynthia (@cynthia__lira) November 6, 2021

They weren’t alone, another account also mentioned they’d “screamed for security" and asked for help, but no help came.

I screamed for help so many times, alerted security, asked everyone in the crowd if there was anyone who was CPR certified. Every call went unanswered. I was told, “we already know, and we can’t do anything to stop the show, they’re streaming live” Disgusting. #ASTROWORLDFest— Cody Hartt (@CodyHartt) November 6, 2021

Another attendee, Alleighya Odom described to NBC News, explaining that the event “was scary, like, genuinely” and the tightly packed crowd “was like this force on my back, this continuous force.” “I started looking around, and there’s people on the ground,” Odom said. “There’s people looking at me, like, scared, eyes wild, like, ‘Please help me.’ There are people behind me crying because they’re being stepped on."

In an interview to CNN, another attendee, TK Tellez shared: “We were all screaming for help, and no one helped or heard us. It was horrifying. People were screaming for their lives, and they couldn’t get out. Nobody could move a muscle." Another attendee, Selena Beltran shared, “I fell backwards and it felt like it was the end for me. To think that’s how I’ll die, I was so scared." One more attendee identified as Schmidt described it to CNN as, “This was not a concert, this was a fight for survival," Schmidt said. “I witnessed multiple people unconscious and unable to breathe, as people under me were crying for my help. But I physically could not help. That is what traumatized me the most, that I could not help the people around me. I felt heartbroken for them and their families."

Travis Scott, in the aftermath of the tragedy, posted a statement on Twitter. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” Scott continued. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All," he wrote on Friday.

